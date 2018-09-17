Ibori’s Brother, William, to be Buried November 2

High Chief William Boyi Ibori, a brother to Chief James Onanefe Ibori, former Governor of Delta State from 1999 to 2007, will be buried on November 2, 2018. Williams Ibori held the highly respected title of Unugbrogodo of Ogharafe.

In a statement issued yesterday, Chief Ibori’s Media Assistant, Mr. Tony Eluemunor said the immediate family of Chief William Ibori announced the interment date through Mr. Kingsley Ibori and Mr. Simeon Nanah.

Chief William Ibori, the well-respected patriarch of the Ibori family of Oghara Kingdom in the Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State, died on the night of July 11, 2018, of heart attack. He was 76-years-old having been born on February 2, 1942.

Chief Ibori is survived by Mrs Elizabeth and Omoteseri Sirian Ibori (wives) and nine children – Kingsley, Crown, Ejiro, Enajite, Ovie, Anne, William, Tuwere and Fabian, and 18 grandchildren.

The church funeral service for the late High Chief William Boyi Ibori will hold November 2 at Oghara stadium.