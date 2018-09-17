Firm Pledges to Support Nigeria’s Building Sector

By Sunday Okobi and Oluchi Chibuzor

In its efforts to position itself as a world class construction firm, the ITB Nigeria Limited has integrated its operations to incorporate latest technology in the building industry to meet internationally best practices in Nigeria.

The Chairman, ITB Nigeria Limited, Mr. Ramzi Chidac, who disclosed this at an event held in Lagos recently, said the need to raise standards in building and construction industry in Nigeria has become imperative with the company strongly positioned to champion the needed change in the industry by integrating the latest technology into its organisation.

He further acknowledged that the company was capable of handling all facet of construction, adding that it possess the needed technology, right processes, systems and people to meet the standards needed in the sector.

According to him, “At ITB, our core value is to grow through creativity, invention and innovation. ‘Build it Right’ is our way of reaffirming our position.

“We currently have unrivalled technology in the Nigerian construction industry and the projects that we have carried out are a testament to that. We have certainly raised the bar in the way buildings are designed and constructed in Nigeria.

“In order to continue to improve on our services and increase clients’ satisfaction, we have gone ahead to invest in multiple resources and affiliates. We are adequately equipped to handle Turnkey projects (Design and Build), we built the first Leadership in Energy and Environment Design (LEED) certified building in Nigeria and we are advocates of smart buildings.”

Chidac added that the firm has been addressing the growing demand for innovation and improved engineering expertise in Nigeria with over two decades of experience in the construction industry.