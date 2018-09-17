Ecobank Offers Seamless ‘Back-to-School’ Payments

The Head, Consumer Marketing, Ecobank Nigeria, Ikechukwu Kalu has said the bank’s offerings enables seamless payments for school fees and other purchases by parents and guardians as their wards resume for the new academic year.

Kalu, affirmed that Ecobank provides services that support both local and international schools fees payments at very good rates; personal loans to help with school fees payments and the Ecobank versatile Mobile App that supports school fees and other related payments.

Kalu, who was responding to media enquiries on various ‘back to school’ initiatives of Ecobank, stated that apart from personal loans, the bank has other digital payment options.

“As a bank that has the interest of its customers at heart especially this period when school resumes, we have put in place personal loan to help parents and guardians pay school fees for their children and wards.

“Also, we have put in place a convenient, accessible and reliable digital payment solutions like the Ecobank mobile app for shopping and school fees payment. We’ve got your back coverd this new school year,” he said.

Kalu, urged schools to appoint the bank as their collecting financial institution to remove stress of delayed money transfer off them.