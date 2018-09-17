AD Eyes Osun Govt House, Embarks on Door-to-Door Campaign

By Chuks Onwudinjo



The Alliance for Democracy candidate in the upcoming Osun State gubernatorial elections, Mr. Olugbenga Akintola, at the weekend, flagged off a massive door-to-door campaign in major towns of the state to push home his agenda to rescue the state from the grip of economic strangulation he said has been foisted on the people of Osun State by the All Progressives Congress (APC), administration of Rauf Aregbesola.

Speaking at the presentation of the party’s flag to him and commencement of the final mob up campaign in Osogbo, Akintola said, “I accept the flag of our party at a moment when 4.2 million Osun people are in a battle of day-to-day survival. I accept the flag of our party when the debt of Osun State is more than N200 billion. I accept the flag of our party when our hard-working citizens have been turned to beggars because of 34 and half months of salary indebtedness to Osun State worker.”

AD party leaders had earlier embarked on meeting the people at the grassroots as a way of introducing their candidates to them prior to the kick off of the door-to-door campaign. According to the Media Director of the Atunse 2018 campaign, Mr Olaniyi Omotoso, “The familiarisation tour which is an exercise of introducing our candidate to each zone of the state began from the hometown of Olugbenga Akintola, the governorship candidate, in Osun East – Ipetu Ijesha to be precise and from there went on to other senatorial districts.”

Akintola’s running mate, Hon. Akeem Bello hails from Ejigbo, in Osun West.

Akintola, the immediate past head of the Lagos State Public Works Department who had pulled the construction agency from the clutches of death when he took over the corporation under the regime of Babatunde Fashola, told Osun people that

“Whatever is good does not require to be rebuilt; my people, we need to rebuild Osun by putting people at the centre of development. Our rebuilding agenda puts Osun people at the centre of economic development and human capital investment.”

The AD candidate became more popular in the state with the free medical mission he embarked on in several towns and villages throughout the senatorial districts of the state.