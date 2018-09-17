2019: Kachikwu Donates Three Buses to Delta APC, Promises More Funding

By Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba



As activities towards the 2019 general election intensifies across the country, Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), at the weekend in Ogwashi-Uku, organised a reception in honour of the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, with a call for synergy among party members for the onerous task ahead.

Kachikwu, who commended the state party leadership for its unity of purpose in actualising the event, donated three buses to the senatorial districts to aid the campaign efforts with a promise for more funding as the campaign progresses.

During the event, which held in Ogwashi-Uku, administrative headquarters of Aniocha South Local Government Area and hometown of APC chieftain, Chief Hyacinth Enuha, the minister called on women and youths to brace up for the challenge of expanding the party’s membership base in the state.

The minister, who is leader of the APC in the state, charged party faithful “to ensure that two million votes are delivered for President Muhammadu Buhari” in next year’s presidential election.

Addressing the party’s grassroots leaders and stakeholders’ forum, Kachikwu lamented the lingering division and bickering in the state APC, which he noted has continued to hamper well-intentioned efforts to reposition the party for victory in 2019.

He blamed overriding selfish interests for the lingering crisis rocking Delta APC and called for urgent truce to pave way for effective strategic planning towards the 2019 general election, even as he pledged his full support for whoever emerged as Delta State APC governorship candidate.

On the contentious primary election mode to adopt by Delta APC, the minister expressed support for direct primary in line with President Buhari and the National Working Committee’s (NWC) preference, but observed that the APC national leadership has the final say on the matter.

Earlier in his welcome address, the host, Chief Enuha stressed that APC in Delta State remained one, assuring the faithful that an end to the lingering factional crisis has been signalled by the all-inclusive turnout of party leaders across the ‘warring’ camps from the 25 local government areas of the state, noting that it was an indication that the time to close ranks ahead of political battle in 2019 had finally come.

Nevertheless, the leaders resolved to have the grassroots forum meeting rotated among the three senatorial districts of the state in line with the minister’s donation of three buses.