2019: Group Accuses Wamakko, Sokoto APC of Plot to Impose Guber Candidate

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

The Amalgamated All Progressives Congress Youth Organisations, Sokoto State, Monday accused a former governor of the state, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, and the state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Isa Sadiq Achida, of a plot to impose an unpopular governorship candidate on the party in the state.

It also appealed to the national leadership of APC to intervene in order to save the party from implosion and imminent disintegration in the state.

Addressing journalists at the NUJ Press Centre, Sokoto, its Coordinator Umar Faruk accused Wamakko and the state chairman of APC of connivance to impose the deputy governor of the state, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu, as the party’s governorship candidate for the 2019

elections.

He noted with dismay that the APC chairman had shown bias by his conduct of accompanying the deputy governor to Abuja for the purchase of governorship nomination form while other members of the party purchased expression of interest forms for the contest of various positions in the state.

“We are using this medium to inform the national leadership of our party of the activities of a prominent leader of the party in Sokoto which we perceive to be a conspiracy against the success of the party in the forthcoming elections.

“This is because his recent activities and that of the Sokoto APC chairman is an indication of a connivance to put forward an unpopular candidate for the governorship race in the state.

“The plan is to give the opposition in Sokoto a safe landing and further jeopardise the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in the state. In fact, rumours are rife that the so called party leader is working with the opposition to ensure their success of which he is likely to join them after the 2019 elections,” he said.

He therefore urged the national leadership to, as a matter of urgency, intervene in order to save the Sokoto APC from collapse.

Faruk also appealed to the national leadership to ensure a level playing field between the state deputy governor and former state Commissioner for Finance, Faruk Malami Yabo, who are the party’s bgovernorship aspirants ahead of the primaries.

He warned that APC might lose the governorship election in the state, if the national leadership failed to intervene in the matter.

“We are compelled to inform the national leadership of the APC of the need to intervene before the primaries in order to address the case of bias by the state APC chairman and Wamakko, of which failure to tackle the issue would result to massive protest votes against the APC in the 2019 governorship polls,” he added.