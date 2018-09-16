Taraba Govt Berates Oshiomhole, Says APC Chairman a Careless Talker

By Wole Ayodele in Jalingo

The Taraba State Government has described the National Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, as a careless and reckless talker who hardly gives a thought to the implications of his utterances before making them.

In a press statement signed by Bala Dan Abu, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Darius Ishaku on Media and Publicity, which was made available to THISDAY in Jalingo Sunday, the state government noted that APC Chairman’s loud mouth had compounded the problems of his party.

There was pandemonium at the APC secretariat in Jalingo on Friday when supporters of two factions of the party engaged in a free-for-all following an attempt by Alhaji Tukur El-Sudi, who was inaugurated by Oshiomhole in Abuja last Monday as the state chairman of the party, to take over the secretariat.

El-Sudi and his supporters were however repelled by those loyal to the Alhaji Abdulmumini Vaki who had earlier secured a court injunction restraining El-Sudi from acting or parading himself as chairman of the party pending the determination of the suit filed by Vaki.

Speaking against the backdrop of the violence that broke out between the two factions, the Taraba State government warned that the unruly behavior of members of the APC on the fateful day was a reflection of the lack of discipline and decorum which has become characteristic of the leadership of the party at the national and state levels.

According to the statement: “The unruly behavior of the APC factional members is, to say the least, a reflection of the lack of discipline and decorum which the leadership of the party at the national and state levels have exhibited over time.

“And this is now being compounded by the loud-mouthed Adams Oshiomhole, its National Chairman, who has distinguished himself as a careless and reckless talker and who hardly gives a thought to the implications of his public utterances before making them”

Expressing dismay by the breakdown of law and order witnessed in Jalingo during the clash, the State Government warned that it would no longer tolerate such acts of hooliganism and brigandage from any quarter.

The government also wants the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to take note of the incident during which dangerous weapons were freely used, stressing that what happened is a pointer to what would happen in 2019.

“Friday’s show of shame in Jalingo is a dangerous pointer to what the party stands for and the character it is sure to exhibit during the 2019 general elections. If this trend is allowed to continue, it will mar the conduct and outcome of the 2019 elections in the state and the country at large.