PDP Presidential Aspirant Pledges to Tackle Insecurity

By Oladipupo Awojobi
A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Stanley Osifo, has said he would tackle insecurity if elected president.
Speaking during an interview with journalists in Ikeja, Lagos on Sunday, the 42-year-old politician said that insecurity in Nigeria was surmountable.
According to him, “I know that insecurity has been on in Nigeria for a long time and successive governments have tried to see how it could be tackled. We have heard that somehow, though not confirmed, that some people are behind this.
“But if I become the President of the country, I would look at the intelligence aspect of it because I believe that this is how you would know what is going on.
“A lot of postulations have been made, some people have said that the Boko Haram members that were dislodged are behind most of the attacks that we see around, while others are claiming that it is the herdsmen.
“Some people are even saying that it is those that were dislodged in Libya that are giving problems to Nigeria, and the stories are many. “When we get onboard, we will look at where and what to look at to be able to tackle the problem headlong.”
Osifo stated that he was a passionate Nigerian who believes that things can get better, adding that Nigeria is endowed with a lot of human and material resources, and that things can get better if they are put into proper usage.
The young politician discarded the issue of “big guns” in the Nigerian political set-up, while stressing that he may not have been a governor or occupy a public office before, but that he had been the secretary of a community association before and that he is currently the chairman of one currently.
Osifo said further that his government would promote agriculture in Nigeria in the area of preservation and storage of food.
He revealed that he had done his own little researches and that he had found out that agricultural products were being produced in large quantity in Nigeria
“But the truth is that most of these products are perishable and they are getting damaged. We hope to set up preservation facilities, storage facilities so that whatever is cultivated is kept for a long time to avoid wastages.
“You have something like tomatoes if you don’t use it in time it would get spoilt. But if you have facilities for preservation, you can keep it for a longer period.
“When farmers are able to get value for their products, cost of farm products would come down and more people would go into farming and there would be more production of crops to feed the nation,” he said.
He added that what was needed was for someone to be well endowed to handle national issues, and that he had the necessary experience needed to rule the country.
“If you have the vision, the passion and the courage, you want to do something, do not let your age be your limitation.
“Now that the “Not Too Young To Run Bill” has been passed into law, the youth now have the privilege to come out to vie for positions,” he stated.