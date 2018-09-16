PDP Presidential Aspirant Pledges to Tackle Insecurity

By Oladipupo Awojobi

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Stanley Osifo, has said he would tackle insecurity if elected president.

Speaking during an interview with journalists in Ikeja, Lagos on Sunday, the 42-year-old politician said that insecurity in Nigeria was surmountable.

According to him, “I know that insecurity has been on in Nigeria for a long time and successive governments have tried to see how it could be tackled. We have heard that somehow, though not confirmed, that some people are behind this.

“But if I become the President of the country, I would look at the intelligence aspect of it because I believe that this is how you would know what is going on.

“A lot of postulations have been made, some people have said that the Boko Haram members that were dislodged are behind most of the attacks that we see around, while others are claiming that it is the herdsmen.

“Some people are even saying that it is those that were dislodged in Libya that are giving problems to Nigeria, and the stories are many. “When we get onboard, we will look at where and what to look at to be able to tackle the problem headlong.”

Osifo stated that he was a passionate Nigerian who believes that things can get better, adding that Nigeria is endowed with a lot of human and material resources, and that things can get better if they are put into proper usage.

The young politician discarded the issue of “big guns” in the Nigerian political set-up, while stressing that he may not have been a governor or occupy a public office before, but that he had been the secretary of a community association before and that he is currently the chairman of one currently.