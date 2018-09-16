APC and The Economist’s Red Alert

Last week, the intelligence unit of The Economist magazine, in its latest forecast on Nigeria, predicted that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 presidential election.

In yet another research, a multinational banking and financial services company, HSBC projected that President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term bid would gravely stunt the economic development of the country, even though Buhari is already neck-deep in the race. They both projected with unwavering authority.

Curiously, the report is said to have heavily unsettled the ranks of the APC as some of its members were alleged to have advised the president that the report was not farther from reality and that except the president wades into some of the internal crisis in the party, it would live to witness The Economist prediction. As it is, the APC is evidently on red alert and how it manages the information is entirely its problem.