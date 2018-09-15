Obaseki assures of quality healthcare service as work progresses on 20 Primary Healthcare Centres

Obaseki gave the assurance while reviewing the progress report on the 20 primary healthcare centres being developed across the state and the pilot programme of the 500 primary healthcare centres development programme.

According to the governor, “after the first 20 of the Primary Healthcare Centres are constructed across the 18 local government areas of the state, 200 more will be constructed. Our target is to have 500 functional primary healthcare centres at the end of our administration that will be fitted with e-patient software, reliable sources of power and water, drugs, computers and furniture amongst other facilities.”

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Primary Health Centers, Dr. Aanu Fakunle said reconstruction work is ongoing at eight of the 20 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) across the state.

She listed the centres under reconstruction as: Sasaro Primary Healthcare Centre in Akoko Edo Local Government Area; Uwelu PHC, in Egor LGA; Ugbekpe PHC in Etsako Central LGA; Ewoyi PHC in Esan North East LGA; Ukpenu PHC in Esan West LGA; Eguare PHC in Igueben LGA; Ofumengbein PHC in Ovia South West LGA and Iyakhara PHC in Owan East LGA.

She noted that all the health centres will be fitted with solar power and independent water source, adding that work has been concluded on one of the centers while other centers will be fully fitted before the end of the year.

Dr. Aanu explained that the “Edo State Healthcare Improvement Programme (EDOHIP) is an innovative programme of improvements which aims to improve the quality of care delivered at our Primary Health Centres.

“The programme includes various interventions targeted at the following: Rehabilitation work at the PHC to meet NPHCDA infrastructural standards for primary healthcare delivery; Provision of essential drugs and medical appliances in the PHC and provision of amenities such as 24-hours power and potable water supply.”

The interventions will include the deployment of Information Technology system, to improve the quality of care; efficiency and increased productivity of every centre; Training, redeployment and recruitment of Primary Healthcare workers to build capacity to offer quality PHC services in the wards; Establishing Community Action Groups in the host communities to ensure accountability, ownership and sustainability of the reform programme.

The objectives of the EdoHIP Programme, Dr Aanu said, “are to improve population health status and wellbeing of the good people of Edo State by improving access to, efficiency, and quality primary health care services in all centers.”

Executive Secretary, Edo State Primary Health Care Development Agency (EDSPHCDA), Dr. Mrs. Mbarie Imuwahen, said the agency is committed to delivering world-leading, high quality innovative health and social care that is person-centered.

“The programme is being executed in collaboration with the Ministry of Health. We are redesigning and strengthening our primary care systems to address these challenges and ensure our services meet the health needs of the people of Edo State now and in the future. Though the rains have slowed down the work, but we are certain to finish projects before the end of the year,” she said.