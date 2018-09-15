Nigeria’s Ambassador to Qatar, Abdullahi Wase, is Dead

The Ambassador of Nigeria in Doha, Qatar, Ambassador Abdullahi Bawa Wase, is dead. The envoy died on Friday after a protracted illness.

Wase, a non-career diplomat from Plateau State, was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in July 2016.

In a statement by the Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson, Dr Tope Elias-Fatile, on Saturday Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, expressed shock over the death of the ambassador.

The minister prayed that God grant Wase’s family and the nation the fortitude to bear the great loss.

The late Ambassador would be buried in Doha at 7.00pm local time on Saturday, October 15.