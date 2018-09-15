Bose Alao Signs New Endorsement Deal 

Gists

with Pragmatic Homes

Beautiful and admirable, Bose Alao has inked a mouth-watering endorsement deal with one of Lagos’ leading real estate firms, Pragmatic Homes. The deal was struck to help push the property brand out to more movie lovers and fans of the superstar actress.

Olalekan Awonusi, the Chairman of Pragmatic Homes was elated at the signing which was a dawn into a big expansion of the company’s, Berry Court project, launched recently with Bose Alao as the face of its campaign.

Bose Alao has been known to be a fine actress and as a distinct interpreter of her roles. This endorsement comes at a time the actress is focusing on expanding her brand and better position her career for a big picture.

Pragmatic Homes hopes to benefit from the image promotion of Bose’s celebrity status and in line help promote their products which have been selectively designed for public consumption.