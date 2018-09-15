Bauchi APC Stakeholders Adopt Buhari, Abubakar for 2019

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi



The All Progressives Congress, APC, stakeholders in Bauchi state have adopted President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar as presidential and gubernatorial candidates in the 2019 general elections.

The stakeholders who took this decision at a special stakeholders’ meeting yesterday, also reaffirmed their adoption of indirect primaries in selecting candidates for the 2019 general elections.

The stakeholders passed a resolution adopting President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar as presidential and gubernatorial candidates of the party respectively.

According to the stakeholders, “the decision becomes necessary in view of the massive infrastructural development, stability of the nation and Bauchi State, improved security and prudent management of resources that have been witnessed under these great leaders”.

They explained that the APC governments had introduced good policies that had positively touched the life of the common man, which the people have been yearning since the return of democracy in 1999.

The All Progressives Congress stakeholders further explained that Nigerians and people of Bauchi State were satisfied with the commitment of the president and the governor in combating insurgency and other criminal activities.

The stakeholders also reaffirmed the resolution they passed earlier in the month, adopting indirect primary elections, citing insecurity, high cost and crowd management as factors against direct primary elections.

In a remark, the state deputy governor, Audu Sule Katagum, stressed that all those seeking elective positions must reach out to the electorate who took final decisions, maintaining that Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar had no anointed candidates.

The deputy governor warned against vote buying, saying the party was working out ways of checking electoral fraud during the conduct of the primaries.

Among those who attended the meeting were Katagum, State Chairman of the party, Alhaji Uba Ahmed Nana, party executive members, as well as members of the state and national assemblies.