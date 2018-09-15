Agony of Emir Sa’ad Abubakar

That revered monarch, Usman Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, is heavy hearted is to put it mildly. For over a week now, he has been worried sick over the fate of his eldest son, Amir, who was involved in a ghastly accident in Sokoto.

Amir, who is described as a fun-loving man, was involved in the accident alongside Khalifa Maccido, son of Aliyu Macciddo and a female friend, whom he reportedly picked from the Usmanu Dan Fodio University an hour before the accident.

Amir was said to be driving in high speed when he lost control of the car along the Sokoto Airport Road in the city.

Since the incident, several mosques in the city have organised prayers for Amir, who was admitted Usman Danfodio Teaching Hospital, where medical doctors are battling to save his life.