Wife of Edo Governor Charges Female Political Appointees on Performance

Wife of the Edo State Governor, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, has charged female political appointees in the state to continue to live up to the confidence reposed in them by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration.

Mrs. Obaseki made the call at the one-day workshop organised by the Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Gender Issues, in collaboration with the Office of the Wife of the Edo State Governor, in Benin City Thursday.

She commended the female appointees that had already distinguished themselves in the various positions they are saddled with and called on others yet to make good use of their positions in the state’s drive to sustainable development to endeavour to do so.

“Let us not disappoint ourselves; we need to prove to the men that we are capable hands. The governor believes in the role of women in societal development and transforming the political sphere. That is why he gave you the opportunity to serve.

“So, we should live up to the confidence reposed in us. We should not be seen as benchwarmers or to fill the numbers. Rather we should use our strength to bring transformation in the various positions we occupy,” she said.

She urged the female political appointees to understand the vision of the present administration so that they could run with it and tasked them to be good managers of resources.

Mrs. Obaseki also urged the Special Assistants to the State governor on Gender Issues to deliver on the task of bringing the challenges of women to the front burner and be ready to prove beyond doubts, the reasons they were appointed.

Meanwhile, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Gender Issues , Ms Efosa Uyigue, said the workshop was organised to strengthen the state government’s efforts to mainstream women in the decision-making process.

She urged the 18 Special Assistants on Gender Issues to mobilise communities to support the Obaseki-led administration and resist any form of victimisation in the cause of executing their duties.

“The governor believes in the role of women in grassroots development, that was why he appointed a Special Adviser on Gender Issues and 18 female Special Assistants on Gender Issues drawn from the 18 local government areas of the state. This workshop should empower you to perform better in your assignment,” she said.

Participants at the workshop were tutored on work-life balance, leadership and strategies to mainstream women in policymaking as well as professional etiquette in the workplace.