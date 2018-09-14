U-21 Volleyball Nations Cup: Nigeria Loses to Rwanda

Olawale Ajimotokan and Ezienyi Napoleon in Abuja

Nigeria’s hope of winning the African U-21 Men’s Volleyball Nations Cup was dented a huge blow thursday following three straight sets loss to Rwanda at the National Stadium in Abuja.

The Nigerian team failed to sparkle and reenact the form they exhibited in the 3-2 win over Cameroon the previous day, as the technically sound Rwandans controlled the game.

Nigeria lost 23-25, 22-25 and 22-25 and faces a must-win match today against Tunisia to stand a chance of advancing from Group A.

Rwanda rebounded by beating Nigeria following their 3-0 loss to Tunisia on Wednesday.

Eight countries are attending the tournament in Abuja to decide Africa’s representatives to the FIVB U-21 Volleyball Championship to hold in Bahrain next year.