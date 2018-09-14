Seun Kuti, Boj to Perform at Jameson Connects Lagos

Seun Kuti, son of Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, will be performing at the third edition of Jameson Connects’ Lagos Independence Day celebration.

Last year’s edition, which was held at the Running Shed in Ebute-Metta, witnessed thrilling performances from alternative afro-soul artiste Kaliné and Aye.

This year’s edition will see the band leader of Egypt ’80 serenading guests with Afrobeat vibes at The New Afrika Shrine where the event is scheduled to take place on October 1.

Also slated to perform at the event is fast-rising singer Boj.

In its usual tradition, the event will feature gourmet junk food, interactive games, body painting and pop-up barbershop.

There will also be an overflow of the signature cocktail of the brand, Jameson Palm Wine Twist.

The Jameson Connects Lagos Independence Day Celebration is one of the ways the brand celebrates the country’s heritage.

The New Afrika Shrine is a historic landmark befitting for such event. Before it was rebuilt by Femi Kuti, the Shrine was home to the Abami Eda whose music was and is still highly celebrated.

The New Afrika Shrine is recognised as one of the cultural venues in the city and recently played host to the French President, Emmanuel Macron.