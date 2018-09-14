Nollywood Actress, Foluke Daramola-Salako Becomes Suru Group’s Brand Ambassador

By Mary Nnah

Real estate and hospitality firm, Suru Group, has unveiled popular Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola-Salako as its new brand ambassador.

The recent move by the company is in line with its efforts to set a new stride in the real estate industry.

Daramola-Salako, who is one of Nigeria’s most loved actresses, is expected to bring tremendous progress to the company by promoting its products and reputation.

She would represent the Suru Group brand and feature heavily in the property marketing campaigns and client-focused strategies of the company.

The beautifully endowed actress who was accompanied by her husband, Kayode Salako, to the event, is expected to use her large followership and popularity that cuts across socio-economic classes and age groups to further deepen the brand’s growing impression in the real estate market.

Managing Director/CEO of Suru Group, Mr. Edward Akinlade, during the event said: “The company will explore every good platform to deepen its strength in every sphere of its conglomerate, which comprises the Suru Homes and Properties, Suru Express Hotel, and Prolific Microfinance.

“We are extremely pleased to partner with a hardworking entrepreneur like Foluke Daramola-Salako, who is also a role model to a wide spectrum of youths and people from all walks of life.

“This partnership aligns with our corporate objective of supporting SMEs and empowering enterprising women.”

Akinlade said he had observed Daramola-Salako for a long time and admired her professionalism, hard work and scandal free life, so he decided to make her a brand ambassador of the company to reiterate that her values and that of the company are parallel.

“Daramola-Salako will be involved in marketing for the company and talking about our brand. We will look at the values she is bringing in and the contract will be extended on the basis of the outcome of the partnership,” Akinlade added.

Responding the actress said, “I am delighted to be signed on as a brand ambassador for Suru Group. The group managing director has been more like a father to me ever before now and has played vital role in my life and marriage.

“It is a privilege to be associated with one of the fastest growing property companies in the country today, we will certainly put Suru Group on the world map together.

“I feel that this partnership is long overdue, I have always wanted to work with this brand because it has been my family brand for a long time. I believe that with this opportunity, I have to go an extra mile to prove myself as part of being a family of Suru Group.”

Speaking on the benefits she will be bringing to the brand, she said “I intend to discuss with the managing director for me to have a party when I get to the US, where all I will do is talking about my brand to people in the diaspora because a lot of them do not have the benefits Suru Group has over other competitors.”