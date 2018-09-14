Ethiopian Model Wins Fews Next Face Africa 2018

By Vanessa Obioha

After months of anticipation and preparation, Few Model Management and IMG Models concluded their model scouting competition with Ethiopian model Dotain Asfawosen emerging as Fews Next Face Africa 2018.

Patrons and supporters of the fashion, advertising and modelling industries recently gathered at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, to watch the finale of the second edition of the competition which started in July 2018.

The finale saw the 15 finalists from Nigeria, Kenya and Ethiopia donning iconic pieces by Otumemine, Angella Phillips, Sokoto by Fawenzo, Samuel Noon, Style Infidel Studios, and Larry O on the runway.

Asfawosen emerged winner of the night after much deliberation by judges Bolajo Fawehinmi, Director of Few Model Management; Luis Domingo, Scouting and Development, IMG Models; and Adebayo Oke-Lawal, Creative Director of Orange Culture.

Stacy Wangui from Kenya clinched the first runner-up position while Nigeria’s Morufat Aleem emerged second runner-up.

Asfawosen took home a modelling contract with the globally renowned IMG Models, as well as an opportunity to work with Next Models, Select Models, and Boss Models in their different locations – Paris, London, Spain, and New York.

There were also musical performances by Aramide and Skales while DJ Sose scratched the wheels of steel.

Some notable guests who graced the event were Denrele Edun, Denola Grey, Nonso Bassey, Big Brother’s Coco, DJ Timmy, Misi Molu of Hot FM, and ChiomaBBB of Inspiration FM