Buhari’s Re-election Meant to Oppress Nigerians, Says Fayose

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, has kicked against the statement that President Muhammadu Buhari is seeking re-election to protect Nigerians, saying the President’s return bid was meant to oppress Nigerians.

“Nothing is further from the truth”, says Fayose in a statement issued in Ado-Ekiti by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Idowu Adelusi.

“Buhari says he is seeking re-election to protect Nigerians? Tell him Nigerians need no spurious ‘protection’ from him. Nigerians from all

walks of life have rejected this man and dismissed the many propaganda of Buhari’s APC government as lies from the pit of hell.

“Buhari and APC have only used the power they hold in trust for the people to suppress, oppress, intimidate, victimise, and destroy our people.

“Buhari says what he is expected to do; that is, to protect us, but which is actually not what he is doing. We are calling on him to protect us from killers and murderers but Buhari has failed to do that in four years. He has instead defended them again and again. What magic will he now perform if re-elected into office?”

Fayose’s position on President Buhari is coming as the Ekiti State chapter of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has declared an indefinite industrial action beginning from today in protest over alleged negligence of workers’ welfare and unpaid salary arrears.

Fayose lamented that the Nigerian people who elected Buhari and APC have systematically, relentlessly, and ruthlessly been destroyed by Buhari and his party despite protests by Nigerians and the international community.

“Do we talk of his human rights abuses or the daily killing of innocent but hapless and helpless Nigerians under his watch, which have surpassed any in peace-time Nigeria?

“The country itself is drifting as a result of Buhari’s mindless tribalism and nepotism, which have polarised Nigerians like never before.

