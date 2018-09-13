We Must Unite to Avoid Implosion, Kwankwaso Tells Fellow PDP Presidential Aspirants

Laleye Dipo in Minna

A former Governor of Kano State and presidential aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has urged all those contending for the presidential ticket of the party to unite to avoid the implosion of the party after its national convention.

Kwankwaso made the call when he addressed party faithful at the PDP secretariat in Minna, Niger State, yesterday in continuation of his mobilisation of delegates for the realisation of his 2019 presidential ambition.

The Senator who was not forthcoming on whether or not he would support the plan by the PDP’s Board of Trustees (BoT) to choose a consensus candidate for the presidential election, said with unity the party would not implode after the convention.

“All contestants should come together, unite in the interest of Nigeria,” he said.

He however challenged the leadership of the party to be “ fair to all the aspirants right from the primaries” so that the party would be stronger.

The presidential aspirant berated the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government for non-performance, saying the change he and others who followed and supported President Muhammadu Buhari envisaged in 2015 was the greatest mistake he had made.

According to him “the much talked about change has only brought hunger, killings and unemployment to Nigerians”

“We sought for change in 2015 and along the line, I realised the change only brought about more killings, hunger, under-development, poverty and unemployment.

“I will not support or remain in that type of change; that is why I am back to the PDP to change the change that has brought untold hardship on Nigerians,” he added.

Kwankwaso decried the deplorable condition of the Suleja- Minna road, lamenting that it was one of the road projects the APC promised to reconstruct during the presidential campaign but after three years the road remained impassable.

He appreciated the roles being played by two former military leaders of the country- retired Generals Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar in the entrenchment of democracy, adding that the duo had brought peace and stability to the country.

In his speech, the state chairman of PDP, Alhaji Tanko Beji, assured him that the state would vote for a candidate that would improve the lives of Nigerians and also bring development to Niger State.