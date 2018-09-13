I ‘ll Appear Before You October 16, Fayose Tells EFCC

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has written to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) informing the agency of his intention to appear before it on October 16.

Fayose’s tenure will lapse on October 15 and the Governor -elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi will take over on October 16.

Fayemi defeated the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the July14 governorship election in Ekiti State.

In the letter personally signed by Governor Fayose, he said he was notifying the agency of his decision to make himself available to the EFCC “to clarify issue(s) or answer questions on issues within my knowledge.”

Fayose, in the letter dated September 10, 2018 and addressed to the Chairman of EFCC, said his desire to submit himself to the commission was hinged “on several and serial actions of your commission for sometime now, including but not limited to freezing of my accounts and attempts to secure temporary forfeiture of my properties.”

He said these were “indicative of the commission’s desire to have me clarify some issues or answer some questions but for the immunity I enjoy under Section 308 of the 1999 Constitution as the sitting governor of Ekiti State.”

Fayose stated in the letter: “I wish to inform you that my term of office pursuant to which I enjoy immunity against investigation and prosecution under the above provision shall lapse by effusion of time on October 15, 2018.

“As a responsible citizen of our great country, who believes in the rule of law, I wish to inform you of my decision to make myself available in your office on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at 1p.m. to clarify issues or answer questions within my knowledge.

“Kindly confirm the suitability of the above date or indicate by return, the commission’s convenient date.”

A stamp on a copy of the letter, entitled “Notification of my decision to make myself available in your office to clarify issue(s) or answer questions on issues within my knowledge”, indicated that it was received in the office of the EFCC chairman on September 11, 2018.