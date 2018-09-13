FrieslandCampina Donates Dairy Products to IDP Camp

Martins Ifijeh

The Global CEO, Royal FrieslandCampina, Hein Schumacher has donated dairy products and education materials to internally displaced persons at the Durumi IDP Camp, Abuja.

Schumacher made the donation as part of the four months nutrition outreach of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria to the IDP camp.

Speaking at the occasion, Schumacher explained, “FrieslandCampina is committed to its purpose, Nourishing by Nature, which focuses on improving the overall health and nutrition status of populations where it operates. As a company, we want to provide better nutrition for the world, we understand that a significant portion of the world’s population is faced with undernourishment; milk is filled with a lot of essential nutrients and can make a positive contribution towards solving this challenge.”

In the company of the President, Consumer Dairy, Royal FrieslandCampina, Roel van Neerbos, Managing Director, FrieslabdCampina, Ben Langat, and the Corporate Affairs Director, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria, Ore Famurewa, Schumacher, who is on a two-day working visit to Nigeria, made the donation through the Nigerian Red Cross Society, which will be fully accountable for the distribution of the products and also deliver the project with care.

According to Famurewa, the donation is aimed at improving the nutritional status of over 400 vulnerable children living in the camp and aged 4 to 15 years. Each child in this age bracket is to receive a daily serving of highly fortified and nutritious Peak milk from September 7 till the end of the year.

“Through the years, our company has built a strong legacy on giving back to the society and this culture is preserved in our sustainability strategy and policy. With this symbolic donation, we are supporting government effort in solving issues of malnutrition and ensuring reduction of prevalent non-communicable diseases, by providing quality dairy nutrition” Famurewa said.

The Executive Secretary of Nigeria Red Cross Society, Abuja Branch, Mr. Simeon Nwaubani, in his remarks thanked the company for the support given to the displaced persons while highlighting the charitable roles organizations can play in helping needy communities