ADC Disowns Adamawa Chapter Chairman

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The African Democratic Congress, ADC, one of the registered political parties in the country, on Thursday disowned the Adamawa State Chairman of the party, Mr Ephraim Alfa.

The party’s National Chairman, Chief Raphael Nwosu, said in a statement in Abuja that Alfa was at no time elected the party chairman in Adamawa State.

He advised Nigerians “not to relate with Alfa as chairman of our great party in Adamawa State because he was never elected as such.”

Nwosu stated that the clarification became necessary sequel to an interlocutory injunction granted by a high court in Adamawa restraining the ADC from conducting its primary elections billed to hold by the end of September.

The statement read in part, “Alfa Ephraim was at no time elected as state chairman of the party in Adamawa. All members and Nigerians in general should desist from recognising and dealing with Alfa as ADC chairman in Adamawa State.”

The party insisted that Alfa should be avoided because he was claiming a position he was never elected into.

Alfa had gone to court to obtain an ex parte motion restraining the ADC from conducting its primary.