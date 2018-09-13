ADC Deploys 90-man Campaign Committee to Osun

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has named a 90-man Electoral Campaign Committee to wrest power from the incumbent All Progressives Congress in the Osun State Governorship election slated for September 22, 2018.

The National Chairman of ADC, Chief Ralphs Nwosu, who announced this at the party’s first quarterly roundtable in Lagos yesterday, also disclosed that the party now had five million card carrying members, with more already queuing up to register.

According to him, the Osun Campaign Committee is led by Senator Abdul-Azeez Nyako, representing Adamawa Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, Chairman of the Coalition of United Political Parties, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, who is the host, and former governor of Oyo State, Senator Rasheed Ladoja.

Others members of the committee are Senator Monsurat Sunmonu, representing Oyo Central senatorial district; ADC’s National Coordinator, Electoral Matters and INEC Liaison, Chief Anayo Arinze; National Publicity Secretary, Mrs. Yemi Kolapo; Chairman, ADC, Ogun State, Dr. Gbolade Osinowo; 15 governorship aspirants of ADC; 11 House of Representatives members; 10 state chairmen of ADC, among many other political heavyweights.

Nwosu said, “We are confident of victory in the landmark election because the leaders of the committee have defined a paradigm shift in the fortunes of the key South-west state, which has suffered untold deprivation and stagnation under the outgoing APC regime of Rauf Aregbesola.

“We took our time to select the ADC candidate, Alhaji Fatai Akinbade, and his running mate; Justice Folahanmi Oloyede (rtd), who sacrificed her career for the masses when she criticised Governor Aregbesola for alleged failure to pay workers’ salaries and pensions.”

According to the party leader, the candidates are the only clear choice for a new direction in Osun State, given the dashed hopes by successive regimes, which have been marked by uncompleted projects, massive corruption, failed investments and untold hardships for civil servants and private businesses.

“The massive ADC campaign train will visit all the local governments and wards in Osun State on Saturday to assure the larger percentage of the disgruntled electorate that there is little doubt that their fortunes will only fare worse under the dubious ‘continuity of failure’ agenda of the APC, to its fold,” he said.

Nwosu added that Akingbade himself was an insider in the Aregbesola administration but has opted out due to the unprecedented hypocrisy that had characterised the APC administration and assured that the party flag bearer was loved by the people of the state due to “his masses-oriented philosophy, which include volunteerism, integrity, and endearing humanity.

He said, “Our party is pleased to present a leader, an accomplished public servant, and a man always at home with his people. Alhaji Fatal Akinbade perfectly fits the bill to rescue the state from the selfish proxy war of politicians based outside the state. With his running mate, Rtd Justice Folahanmi Oloyede, who lost her job fighting for the masses, beside him, the good people of Osun should be confident of good governance.

“Judging from the candidates being paraded by other parties in the coming election in the state, we can readily beat our chest that we shall coast home to victory at the Osun gubernatorial polls because Akinbade stands a shoulder above all of them.”