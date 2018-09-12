Presidential Aspirant Cautions against Recycling Corrupt Politicians

Peter Uzoho
A presidential aspirant under the umbrella of the Alliance for New
Nigeria (ANN), Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has cautioned the Nigerian
voting public to be wary of corrupt politicians, whom he said were
regrouping to present themselves as credible alternatives to the
failing All Progressives Congress (APC).
Olawepo-Hashim gave the warning in Lagos while addressing his friends
and party faithful, saying the populace must be vigilant in order not
to fall into the hands of politicians who have failed them in the
past. He stated that even though the APC has failed Nigerians, folks
of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who were defeated only in 2015
cannot present themselves as a credible alternative just soon after
their defeat.
According to the business mogul, the APC is no doubt vengeful and has
underperformed as a party in government, but Nigerians have to resist the
temptation to regard the PDP as the solution.
“Doing so will mean we have forgotten so soon why they lost a
general election only a few years ago. Nigerians cannot afford to do
that. The APC and the PDP cannot also be presented as the only options
before the citizenry. We cannot permit things to look like we just
have a choice between two evils. We now have a credible option in
Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN).
“ANN remains a fantastic alternative to take Nigeria out of the woods
because it has clear programmes, and it is not under the shadow of
anyone. It has no baggage anywhere; it is a viable third force, and
miles apart from the worn-out APC and PDP. ANN programme on banishing
poverty, creating jobs, and fostering unity in the land are worthy
programmes good enough to improve the lot of Nigerians. We cannot
afford to make another mistake,” he explained.
However, Olawepo-Hashim whose support base comprise professionals,
women groups, and the intelligentsia, also warned that confederating
corrupt politicians should not be allowed to capitalise on the failure
of vengeful APC, as according to him, they are birds of the same
feather.
He added: “You cannot the confederating people; they are already
moving looted funds around. The ANN alternative should be embraced in
2019. It should not be made to appear as if we trapped between two
evils – APC and PDP. No, we are not: ANN is there.”