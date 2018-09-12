Oshiomohle: I Have no Issues with Bauchi Gov

By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole has revealed that he has no ‘issues’ with Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar of Bauchi State.

In a press release signed by the Special Adviser to Governor Abubakar, Mallam Ali M. Ali, in Bauchi Wednesday, the APC chairman gave this assurance when he hosted the governor in his residence in Abuja Tuesday.

Oshiomhole said his main concern was the electoral victory of the party at all levels.

Looking directly at the visiting governor, he said: ”I have no issues with you, your excellency. My concern is winning the impending election especially the presidential poll.

“We want to win more states and more legislators. I have faith in you”, and therefore wished his guest well and safe trip back home.

Speaking earlier, Governor Abubakar revealed to his host that he was in his residence to intimate him first hand that he was returning his governorship nomination and expression of interest forms at the party’s national secretariat.

The governor was accompanied by members of the National and state assemblies, members of the state executive council and top party stalwarts.