Ambode Denies Rift with Tinubu

· Says God’ll show His hand at the right time

Gboyega Akinsanmi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, Wednesday denied having any disagreement with the national leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over his re-election bid.

Ambode, however, challenged all his supporters to continue to pray for his administration, assuring that God, who brought him to power, would show His hands at the right time.

He denied any disagreement with the APC leader during the election of delegates for the APC national convention and presidential preliminary election in Epe Wednesday.

Ambode acknowledged that the media had been flooded with news of a major rift between him and Tinubu over alleged disagreement on his re-election, noting that comments on the social media did represent the truth.

He said: “I want you to know that there is no fight anywhere. Tinubu and my good self we are not in any fight. We are not in any controversy. We are praying to God that the best is yet to come. The best will be what Lagos State deserves.

“I want you to just continue with your prayers that at this time, God will show His hand. He will make sure that everything that is of blessing to Lagos State and also blessing of Epe will come to pass,” the governor explained.

He, specifically, commended the party leaders and faithful who made input to the success of the delegates’ election in Epe, assuring that the APC remained the party to beat in Lagos and Nigeria.

“We have just concluded our Delegates’ Election in Epe Local Government and by consensus, we have picked our three delegates that will be going to the National Convention come October 6 for the Presidential direct primaries and the convention for all other people.

“I want to say a very big thank you to all our delegates that are present here; I want to say a big thank you to all our leaders that have also supported us to make sure that this event has come and is done very successfully.

“I want to reiterate once again that our party, All Progressives Congress (APC) remains the party to beat; we are the party at the national level and we are going to remain the party in the State,” the Governor said.

At the event which was held at APC’s Secretariat in Aiyetoro, Epe, Alhaji Shakiru Seriki (Bamu), Otunba Bode Alausa and Mrs. Olayinka Oladunjoye, the State’ Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, were elected national delegates from Epe division which comprises of one Local Government Area (Epe) and two Local Council Development Areas (Eredo and Ikosi-Ejirin).

The party leaders and faithful in the division also took turn to affirm their unalloyed support for the second term bid of the governor.

They include the Chairman of Epe Local Government, Adedoyin Adesanya; Chairman of Eredo LCDA, Saliu Adeniyi; Chairman of Ikosi-Ejirin LCDA, Samson Onanuga; party chairman in Epe Local Government, Otunba Kehinde Adeniyi; State Welfare Officer, Alhaja Abiodun Bankole; former member of House of Representatives representing Epe, Hon Bola Gbabijo, and member of Lagos State House of Assembly representing Epe Constituency II, Segun Olulade.

Others are APC Women leader in Epe, Mrs Iyabo Adegboyega; LGA party secretary, Alhaji S.A Owolomose; youth leader, Abdul Ibrahim; Otunba Bode Alausa, Akin Oladipupo, among others.

Youths in the division also staged a peaceful protest displaying placards of various inscriptions to affirm their support for the governor’s second term bid.