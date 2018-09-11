Lagos to Host Beer Festival

Lagos State is set to host the second edition of the Nigeria Beer Festival, between September 25 to October 1, 2018.

As part of the efforts to achieve a seamless flow of event, the state government is collaborating with beer brewers in the country and their counterparts across the globe, to create excitement during the week-long fiesta that will climax with the Independence Day Mega Concert to commemorate Nigeria’s independence.

The festival, which promises to propagate responsible drinking among drinking-age (which is 18 years and above) consumers at all its touch points, will be held at the Waterfront Bar Beach grounds, Eko Atlantic to give it a carnival atmosphere.

Nigeria beer industry has continued to grow, with the recent investment of over $250 million by International Breweries Plc, a member of ABInBev. The investment was seen as capable of launching the company as a serious contender which will likely control a larger chunk of the market share in the future.

The company, which could not participate in the Beer Festival last year, is however set for a big outing this year. Other companies that graced the event last year included brewing giant, Nigerian Breweries Plc and Guinness Nigeria Plc. Others included Campari and lots of entertainment providers.

The organisers of the Nigeria Beer Festival, On and One Events (001) Limited, said the Lagos State government, which is passionate about tourism, will provide massive institutional support, particularly security, emergency response and related logistics.

According to the organisers, part of the build-up to this year’s event will include a Beer Colloquium to find the nexus between the beverage, culture and entertainment.