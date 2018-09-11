Imo UPP Holds Congress, Repositions for Guber Election

As part of its strategy to capture power in 2019 at all levels and reposition for the titanic electoral battle ahead in Imo State, the United Progressive Party, (UPP) has conducted its state congress at the party secretariat in Owerri.

Members elected a new state executive with Hon. Innocent Njoku emerging as Chairman. Mr. Benjamin Ehirim was elected the secretary. No fewer than 13 other officers were elected to fill various positions in the State Working Committee that will lead the party to the 2019 polls in Imo State.

The exercise was peaceful and devoid of rancour as party chieftains and members expressed their determination to energise the party and take over the reins of governance in the State.

Addressing the members, Njoku said the UPP has what it takes to contend with other political parties elective positions in 2019.

“UPP will deliver and we need to work as a team to ensure victory. The peaceful congress is a manifestation of our determination to succeed compared to what we saw when some political parties held their own congresses

In his remarks, the UPP 2015 Imo governorship candidate and fiery critic, Prof. Protus Nathan Uzoma said with the successful conduct of the congress, the UPP has become the party to beat in the state in 2019.

“Without unity and love, one cannot achieve anything in life.Both of them are interwoven and we need to inculcate such values if we must succeed,” Uzoma said amidst thunderous cheers from party members.

He called on members of the UPP to speak the language of the party, imploring the state Chairman and his executives to constitute a reconciliation committee to address any differences that may arise after the congress.