Youths Demand 65 Percent in Buhari Cabinet

By Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

President Muhammadu Buhari has been advised to give his cabinet a wing to fly by giving Nigerian youths a larger participation than old breed politicians.

Speaking after picking an All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination form for Kukawa state constituency in Borno State House of Assembly, the Vice Chairman of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Shettima Umar, at the weekend in Maiduguri said the president’s cabinet lacks energy that can propel it to greater heights.

He called on the president to give Nigeria youths 65 percent in his cabinet if elected in the forthcoming elections.

The aspirant said if not for the integrity of the president, Nigerian youths would have sought alternatives.

Umar said: “We believe in the integrity of President Buhari; he has the love and passion for Nigeria. He is equally incorruptible and will stop at nothing to take Nigeria out of the woods.”

He, however, lamented that the present administration of the president was weighed down by already spent politicians who have little to offer.

According to him, “The youths demand and deserve more opportunities in the governance of this country in order to take it out from the woods.”

Umar said going by the voting population, the youths are more and “why not reward them with patronage?”

He said 65 percent of political appointment is the right deal, insisting that President Buhari should put this on the table to garner the support of Nigerian youths.

On his chance of getting elected, he said the people are tired of old politicians and are ready to give chance to youths.