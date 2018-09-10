Police Arrests 11 Alleged Cultists in Lagos  

By Rebecca Ejifoma

The Lagos State Police Command has nabbed 11 suspects of a newly formed cult group known as the ‘New Black Movement of Africa’, barely minutes after conducting its initiation ceremony for new members.

Those arrested include: Godwin Victor, Benjamin Daniel, Saviour Anioffiong, Lawal Ibrahim, Shola Odekunle, Sodiq Olawuyi, Segun Fagbohun, Bashiru Lawal, Chinedu Francis, Wahab Adams and Ifarinde Adeniyi.

According to police spokesman, CSP Chike Oti, the group comprising boys aged about 25 years, met their waterloo after a newly recruited member, who could not bear the torture during the initiation process, fled the venue.

Following his show of cowardice the fleeing recruit exhibited and coupled with the fear that he might reveal their identities to the police, the gang members stormed the boy’s mother’s house at Jakande Estate, Ajah with dangerous weapons.

Oti added that the cult members beat everyone at sight, including residents, before engaging on a vandalism spree ovcasioned by theft.

He said: “Unfortunately for the group, the mother of the runaway boy sneaked out of the house and placed a distress call to the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ilasan division, CSP Onyinye Onwuamaegbu, who led a contingent of policemen to the estate and arrested the 11 suspects.”

He however commended the timely intervention of the police, that put a stop to an incident that could have otherwise turned bloody.

Oti, further disclosed that members of the Black Movement of Africa were breakaway faction of the Aiye cult group.

Meanwhile, in a related development, two suspected notorious cultists, Rasheed Yusuf and Abel Okwo, were arrested during a supremacy battle between the Aiye and Eiye confraternities at Akerele street, Oworonshoki.

Oti further hinted that the command had charged Okwo to court two months ago for cult-related offences only to come back to terrorise the town the more.

He added that the state Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, has vowed that the command would not relent in its efforts to rid the state of cultists.

Edgal called on parents to hold heart-to -heart talks with their children, male and female, about the evil consequences of belonging to cult groups.