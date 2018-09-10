Anambra APC Rejects Direct, Indirect Primaries, Adopts Consensus Method

Ruling party’s faction in Enugu adopts direct primary

The Anambra State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has adopted the consensus method of primary election for all elective positions in the state.

This coming as a faction of APC in Enugu State at the weekend adopted direct primary for the election of its governorship, National and State Assemblies’ candidates for the forthcoming 2019 elections.

The Anambra State Chairman of the party, Mr. Emeka Ibe who briefed journalists on the outcome of a stakeholders meeting held on Saturday night, said the party favoured the consensus method as a way of avoiding rancour in the party.

He said, “We have adopted consensus mode of primary election, we will use it in all our elections in the state, except presidential election, which would be direct primary.

“The party has already set up a seven-man committee that will go and conduct further meetings with diverse stakeholders and come up with recommendations as to how we can use this consensus method.

“The committee is led by Mr. Ifeanyi Osegbo, and Mr Cyprian Udenwa is the secretary. By Wednesday, it is expected that the committee should have done the job.”

Meanwhile, the party has revealed that the Minister of Labour, Dr. Chris Ngige has resolved to join the senatorial race.

Ngige would be vying to represent Anambra Central senatorial zone in the Senate.

Ibe told journalists that, “So far, Ngige has not picked his nomination form, but he still has time.

“The sale of forms would close by Tuesday, and he will pick his form before close of deadline. What I can tell you is that he would contest the election,” he said.

This came less than 48 hours after a faction of the party in the state led by Dr. Ben Nwoye adopted indirect and consensus system of primary for the same exercise.

Briefing journalists at the end of the meeting, the foreign affairs minister said the decision to adopt the direct system of primary was to carry party members along in line with democratic tenets.

He said though the approach had so many challenges, the stakeholders still considered it as the most democratic process.