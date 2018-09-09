Lagos Police Uncover Kidnappers’ Den, Arrest Suspects

By Rebecca Ejifoma



Police in Lagos have uncovered a den of kidnappers at Irepodun Street, Egan Igando and arrested the Chief Priestess and custodian of Ifa shrine, Aminat Karimu Ajibola, 60, and her two sons, Akeem Bashiru, 32 and Ojo Solomon, 26.

The three suspects and family members, who were arrested on September 7 this year at 15 Irepodun street, Egan, Igando, Lagos were allegedly involved in kidnapping and cyber stalking.

According to the Lagos Police Spokesman, CSP Chike Oti, the family is a deadly bunch of kidnappers who thrive on using the social media to lure out their victims and put them in captivity until a ransom is paid.

The trio met their waterloo when one Ms. Bridget Obazee approached the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Igando Police station, CSP Taiwo Kasumu, at 4am or thereabouts on September 7.

Oti said the complainant narrated to the DPO that her brother, Osahon Obazee, had been missing for days and that the kidnappers threatened to kill him unless they paid N1.5m ransom, adding that they warned her not to involve the police else her brother would be killed.

“The DPO quickly contacted the Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, who reinforced his team with men drafted from the Intelligence Unit of the Command and together, they went in search of the victim,” he added.

Same day, at 11pm, through discreet investigation, the following suspects were arrested at the aforementioned address. Oti said that two other male victims were found in the apartment during the rescue operation.

The rescued persons are: Fadugbagbe Akindele, of 7 Peace Crescent Salolo, Meiran, Lagos and one Ekwegbalu Augustine who was lured all the way from Anambra state with the promise of a job placement in an Oil company.

The PRO disclosed, however, that the kidnappers had held the victims pending payment of ransom. “All those rescued had been identified and reunited with their relations”.

Meanwhile, during interrogation, the youngest member of the family of kidnappers, Ojo, confessed that he was able to lure out the victims with the promise of getting them an employment and to some, a gay relationship.

While he said his mother empowered him and his brother spiritually, she used the charms (juju) to intimidate and instill fear in their victims.

The CP hopes that by this feat and several others in the past, criminals ought to have seen how futile it is to carry out their trade in any part of the state no matter how far flung the area may be.

He, therefore, warned that criminal elements in the state should either repent or be busted as Lagos is no hibernation ground for criminals. “Thanks to the good people of Lagos state for their cooperation by way of giving the police credible and timely information,” he said.