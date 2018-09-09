Fifty Nine Glorious Years of Obi Efeizomor 11 on the Throne of Owa

Victor Efeizomor chronicles the accomplishment of HRM , Dr. Emmanuel Oyinke Efeizomor 11, Obi of Owa Kigdom, who turned 80 years old in March and 59 years on the throne in September

When the people of Owa kingdom in Ika North-East Local Government Area of Delta State gathered on the 6th day of September 1959 to crown a young , dynamic and vibrant prince as the king of Owa kingdom, many never believed the crown would rest on the young king’s head for fifty nine years, moreso when his father and grandfather did not spend up to forty years of age on the throne .

The young king , soon after coronation, hit the ground running by deploying his managerial skills in bringing socio-economic and political development to his kingdom and beyond.

Born into the Odogwu dynasty , the founder and the first king of Owa Kingdom, Dr. Emmanuel Oyinke Efeizomor 11, (JP),OON , has shown that he is a servant –leader per excellence. He was crowned the Obi of Owa Kingdom on the 17th Obi of Owa on the 6th day of September 1959. He turned 80 years in March 10th , 2018.

Background /Education

He studied in Sapele, Port-Harcourt, Ibadan, Britain and the United States of America (USA). His exposure and experience equipped him with a clear vision and mission to transform Owa into a kingdom of civilized people and modernized structure.

As a result of his wealth of knowledge acquired through aggressive reading and learning, Efeizomor II put in place a formidable administrative structure that attracted followership.

He endeared himself to well-meaning people by working diligently on whatever assignment given to him His commitment to the cause of his people, his determination and perseverance to succeed, his democratic leadership style, his advocacy for genderequality,andhisintellectualprowess are all worthy of emulation.

Efeizomor II is seen as a monarch of towering stature. He is one of the most accomplished traditional rulers in Nigeria. His achievements during the past fifty years in office are a testimony to his ability to adapt to ever changing social, economic and political situation.

He is an icon of compassionate fatherhood whose values would continue to be a good reference point. His achievements can be seen in educational development of himself and his subjects, mobilization of Owa communities for self help and community development, and active support for government to develop Owa Kingdom.

Philanthropy

Efeizomor II formed, revived, mobilized and supported several community organizations of Ndiowa. Notable among these are Owa Patriotic Union, Owa Development Committee, Owa Youths Association and Boji-Boji Owa Community Development Committee.

He is a believer in the developmental philosophy of “heaven helps those who help themselves” By his self help approach many roads, markets etc., were built and expanded. He ensured that educational facilities were made available in his domain. Thus in collaboration with the Christian missions and government; the following secondary schools were founded; Ika Grammar School, Boji-Boji Owa in 1960, Owa Grammar School, Owa-Oyibu in 1979, Owa-Alero Secondary / Commercial School, Owa-Alero in 1979, Owanta Grammar School, Owanta in 1980, Owa-Alizomor Grammar School, and Owa-Alizomor in 1980. He gave active support to the establishment of Calvary Polytechnic, Owa-Oyibu and he is currently a visitor to the polytechnic.

Right from the time of his coronation in 1959, successive governments and other well-meaning organsations have never failed to acknowledge Efeizomor’s immense contributions towards the peace, unity and development of Owa kingdom and beyond.

Public Service

He was a member, Western Regional House of Chiefs 1960 to 1963, member, Mid-West Region leaders of thought during the civil war, member Delta State Government delegation to several Northern State of Nigeria 1971 to date, member Bendel State Traditional Rulers Council 1967 to 1991; Director, Nigeria Cocoa Board 1979, Managing Director, Toprest (Nigeria) Limited, Insurance Brokers and firm of Building Contractor 1976, member Governing Council, Institute of Journalism, Benin City 1988 to 1990, Representative on WAEC State committee 1996 to 2004 and member, Committee on misuse of title, Delta State 2000 to 2006 among others.

Efeizomor II was Chairman Ika and Asaba Divisional Income Tax Review tribunal 1961, Chairman panel on ways of improving/increasing government Tax collection in Ika Division; Chairman Ika Divisional

Education Board 1973 to 1975, Chairman National Freedom from Hunger Campaign Bendel State 1974 to 1976, Chairman State Advisory Committee on Education for Citizenship 1977, Chairman Land

Use Allocation Advisory Committee in Ika Local Government Area; Chairman Police Community Relations Committee 1985, Chairman Zonal Police Public Relations Committee, Ika, Ndokwa, Aniocha and Osimili Local Government Areas 1987 to 1992; Chairman EPI, ORT implementation committee Ika Local Government area 1987, Chairman Ika MAMSER implementation committee 1987 to 1992, Chairman Committee on Land Dispute in Gbariagolor, Alidinma Scheme 1977 and Vice Chairman Presidential Panel on Warri Crisis 2003 among others.

Recognitions

Other awards and positions held by Obi Efeizomor II include Grand Patron of Owa Patriotic Union 1959 to date, Patron of Bendel East Cultural Association 1988, patron Izu Umunna Cultural Association of Nigeria, Jos, 1989, Grand Patron, English and Literary Students Association, Edo State University (now Ambrose Ali University Ekpoma) 1990 to 2003; Grand Patron, the Institute of Farmers of Nigeria 1994; Life Patron, Ika Media Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MPAN); Fellow, the Institute of Farmers of Nigeria Ibadan 1994; National Patron, National Traders and Market Leaders Council of Nigeria 2001 to date, Merit

Award for Examination Ethics by Ministry of Education of Delta State 2004, Millennium Excellence Award by front line news media Lagos as the most worthy traditional ruler for the year 2003. In recognition of his contributions to the social-economic development of Nigeria 2004. Obi Efeizomor II was listed in Africa year Book “Who is Who” in 1977. Doctorate Degree in Education by the City University, Los Angeles, California, USA-7th April 1990. Fellow, Institute of Administration Management of Nigeria (FIAMN),Lagos -1992. Conferred with a National honour award of Officer of the Order of the Niger(OON)-2008. Fellow, Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators at the National Judicial Institute, Abuja on 28th November, 2017.

In Delta State, His Majesty, Obi (Dr.) Efeizomor II was the immediate past Chairman of Delta State Interim Advisory Committee of Traditional Rulers (2002-2006). Vice–Chairman, Presidential Panel on Warri Crisis, 2003.Member of the Project Steering Committee for the Establishment of Multi-Door Court House in Delta State, 2011.

First Vice–Chairman , Delta State Traditional Rulers Council, 2012-2015. Member, Governing Council of the Delta State Multi-Door Courthouse. He is the current Chairman, Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers.

Literary Works

His Majesty, Obi (Dr.) Efeizomor II, has authored the following publications; Community Development on Owa Kingdom : The Nigerian Factor -1994. Perspectives on Owa Kingship and Kingdom -2004. Patterns of Growth and Development in Owa Kingdom -2004.

No doubt, Obi Dr. Efeizomor 11 has contributed over 59 years to building humanity in no small measure and committeemen to socio- economic, political and traditional institutions.