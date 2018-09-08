US Open Final: Osaka Stands between Williams and Equaling Court’s 24th Grand Slam Title

Serena Williams will play Naomi Osaka in the US Open final after they came through Thursday’s semi-finals.

Six-time champion Williams cruised past Anastasija Sevastova 6-3 6-0 before Osaka made her first Grand Slam final by beating last year’s runner-up Madison Keys 6-2 6-4.

Victory for Williams over Osaka in today’s final will equal Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles.

Williams, 36, became a mother last year after suffering life-threatening blood clots during her pregnancy, and said post-match on Thursday: “To come from that, in the hospital bed, not being able to move and walk and do anything, now only a year later, I’m not training, but I’m actually in these finals, in two in a row.

“To come this far so fast – I’m really looking forward to the possibilities.

“I just feel like there’s a lot of growth still to go in my game, that’s actually the most exciting part,” she said.

“Even though I’m not a spring chicken, I still have a very, very bright future.”

Japan’s Osaka is 16 years younger than Williams and will get the chance to play her heroine in the US Open final.

“It feels a little bit, like, surreal. Even when I was a little kid, I always dreamed that I would play Serena in a final of a Grand Slam,” Osaka said.

“At the same time I feel like even though I should enjoy this moment, I should still think of it as another match.

“I shouldn’t really think of her as my idol. I should just try to play her as an opponent.”

Osaka won her only previous match against Williams in March at the Miami Open.

