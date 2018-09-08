Harvey Weinstein’s Ex-PA Subject of New Hollywood Project

By Vanessa Obioha

Hollywood Reporter reports that a film about former personal assistant to Harvey Weinstein, Sandeep Rehal, is in the works. The film is based on the day-to-day life of Rehal and is the third Hollywood project in the works about the disgraced mogul.

According to reports, an untitled script for the film is being shown to potential buyers at the Toronto film festival. A statement from the production company says that the film’s writer-director Kitty Green researched “hundreds of public records and documents, and conducted scores of interviews … [and] has distilled and invented a wholly original vision of just one day in the life of an imagined entry-level worker”.

In February 2018, Rehal launched legal action against the producer, alleging she was “required to be involved in and aware of the preparations for, and clean up after, Harvey Weinstein’s extremely prolific sexual encounters”. Weinstein denies all the allegations.

The project is being overseen by producer-director James Schamus, who as former CEO of Focus Features was one of Weinstein’s main competitors.

Two more documentaries about Weinstein are also being sold at Toronto: one by the Oscar-winning British producer Simon Chinn (Man on Wire, Searching for Sugar Man) and The Reckoning: Hollywood’s Worst Kept Secret from prolific director-producer Barry Avrich. Another high-profile project about Weinstein, based on the New York Times exposé by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, has been acquired by Brad Pitt and Megan Ellison.