Oshiomhole, Ganduje Meet Shekarau as Ex-Kano Governor Announces His Return to APC

Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), led a delegation of bigwigs of the party to formally meet Alhaji Ibrahim Shekarau in Kano Friday.

The APC chairman and other members of delegation stormed Mundubawa Palace of the former Governor of Kano State and Sardauna of Kano, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau to welcome him back to APC, which he co-founded in 2014.

The delegation comprising Kano State governor Abdullahi Ganduje, was met by a huge crowd of supporters, chanting “APC’’.

Shekarau, a chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) dumped the party during the week and opted for APC.

Oshiomhole expressed happiness over the defection of Shekarau from PDP to APC.

Shekarau was a founding member of APC, in 2014 but left when the party was handed over to Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, who was then the governor. Kwankwaso has gone back to PDP, with Shekarau also going back to APC.

“I am extremely delighted to be in your midst because it is an opportunity for me to meet and reunite with you,” Oshiomhole said.

“We have come to reunite with a friend, comrade and a real progressive in order to move our party forward,” he said.

He expressed optimism that the defection of Shekarau to APC would strengthen the party in the state and the country at large.

“From your life style and what you did for Kano State, nobody can claim to be more progressive than you. We know it is condition that make crayfish bend.”

Oshiomhole thanked the former governor and his supporters for the warm reception accorded him and his entourage.

Shekarau said: “Our coming together will not only move Kano State forward but the country as a whole.

“Anybody who writes history of APC without mentioning Shekarau, the history is not complete,” he said.

Shekarau, who thanked the APC leadership and Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje for the ‘political and friendly’ visit, assured that the consultation between him and the APC was in ‘full gear’ for his final movement to the party.

Governor Ganduje described Shekarau as one of the founding fathers of APC and assured him of his readiness to establish a good relationship.

“I am the happiest person in the state because the dream has come true as we have always been good friends and brothers,” Ganduje said.

NAN reports that among those who accompanied Oshiomole on the visit were Sen. Kabiru Gaya, Sen Jibrin Majiya and the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters, Abdurrahman Kawu-Sumaila.

Also present during the visit were the state deputy chairman of the PDP, Alhaji Ibrahim KT, other executive committee members of the party as well as many supporters of Malam Ibrahim Shekarau.

NAN reports that Shekarau is expected to formally announce his defection to APC at a grand ceremony any moment from now.

(NAN)