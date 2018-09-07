Okowa Harps on Need to Revitalise Agric Sector

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, has reiterated the need to focus and re-energise the agriculture sector of the country’s economy in the light of country’s bid to diversify the economy from oil.

Okowa, who made the call at this year’s Forum of the Agriculture and Allied Employees Union of Nigeria (AAEUN), said the agriculture sector was an important sector and one of the boosters of the country’s economy.

Represented by his Special Adviser on SERVICOM and Labour Relations, Mr. Mike Okeme, the governor said his administration’s SMART Agenda placed premium on agriculture and entrepreneurship aimed at mobilising the youths towards gainful employment and job creation.

The state government had engaged a lot of jobless youths in the state in different sectors, departments and programmes in agriculture in Delta state, the governor revealed.

The Chairman of the Forum, Dr Bartholomew Nyalas, commended the governor for the synergy and inter-labour relationship as well as his commitment to the welfare of civil servants in the state.

He said that the state was a key driver in the agricultural sector and stressed the need for all hands to be on deck in this regard while chaging for AAEUN members to be involved in the decision making process that affect agriculture development in states and the national at large.

In a key note address, the Delta State Chairman of AAEUN, Comrade Pamela Gbemudu, noted that agriculture was the only business allowed by law to be embarked upon by civil servants and called on AAEUN members to take advantage of the opportunity to enhance their wellbeing and assist to grow the nations’ economy.

Gbemudu, equally commended Okowa for facilitating the host of meeting in Delta state, adding that the exchange of ideas and knowledge at the meeting would go a long way at taking the union to a greater and higher level.

She further commended the efforts of the National President of AAEUN, Comrade Simon Anchare, and General Secretary, Comrade Sunday Altokhuehi towards enhancing the lives of agriculture professionals in the country through the pursuance of hazard allowance which was recently approved by the national assembly.

The meeting was attended by Chairmen of AAEUN from the different states of the country.