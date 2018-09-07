NNPC Rules out Petrol Scarcity from NUPENG’s Threat

Chineme Okafor in Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Friday said there would be no scarcity of petroleum products in the country or supply disruptions in parts of the country following a potential crisis brewing from a reported misunderstanding between the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and security agencies.

NNPC, in a statement from its Group General Manager Public Affairs Division, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, explained that NUPENG issued an ultimatum that looked threatening over a purported intervention by an arm of the security agencies in what the union viewed as purely labour matters involving a company and its workers in Delta State.

Ughamadu stated that the top management of the corporation has however stepped into the issue and were engaging the parties involved to reach a resolution.

He said the parties were close to resolving the issues, and advised motorists and other consumers of petroleum products not to engage in panic buying as the NNPC was close to reaching an amicable resolution of the challenge.

NNPC assured Nigerians that the corporation had adequate storage of petroleum products across the country, advising Nigerians not to entertain any fear of petroleum shortages.