Leah Sharibu: Omokri Leads Protest in London to Mark 200 Days of Abduction

Martins Ifijeh

Former Spokesman to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omikro Thursday led a protest at the Nigeria’s High Commission in London, to demand the release of Leah Sharibu, who was abducted by Boko Haram 200 days ago.

Leah was among the schoolgirls kidnapped in Dapchi, Yobe State, by the insurgents, but was held back when others were released because she refused to convert to Islam.

Speaking at the protest, Omokri called Leah’s mum, Rubecca Sharibu on the phone in front of the camera and encouraged her to stand firm.

He said: “The Nigerian government should negotiate her release since the insurgent group had released an audio to show that she is alive. President Muhammadu Buhari, do everything within your power to secure her release. Don’t try to use that to score political points and then keep her and then maybe release her when it’s time for the elections. Let her go now,” Omokri said.

He condemned the terrorist group for the continuous detention of Leah, stating that the act was anti-Islam and anti-Quran. “What you are doing is wrong. Release Leah Sharibu,” he said.

He affirmed that Leah’s mother has thanked Nigerians for their support and begged the Nigerian government to ensure her daughter’s release.