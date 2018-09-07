Ex-minister Adeyeye Declares for Senate in Ekiti

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Former Minister of Works, Prince Adedayo Adeyeye, on Thursday declared for Senate on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to represent Ekiti South senatorial district in 2019.

Adeyeye defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC before the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State due to his irreconcilable differences with Governor Ayodele Fayose.

He promised to give the district the expected democratic dividends, if elected.

The former PDP national publicity secretary declared that he decided to join the race , having extracted commitments from the national, zonal and state leaders of the party, whom he said had already endorsed his aspiration.

The ex-minister berated Governor Fayose over alleged appropriation of N75 million worth Lexus Jeep as parting gift and payment of N43 million severance Allowance to himself and his Deputy, Prof. Kolapo

Olusola when he had failed to pay salaries in the last eight months.

“I have always identified Fayose as a selfish person. He is a looter and only think of himself alone”, he alleged .

He expressed confidence that the governor-elect, Dr Kayode Fayemi won’t disappoint Ekiti, saying all the 133 towns and villages will benefit from his government.

Adeyeye declared for Senate at Ise Ekiti during the senatorial meeting of the party held in his home and attended by party’s bigwigs and aspirants from the zone.

“I want to thank the youths, elders and leaders of the party for the way they mobilized during the July 14 election. I was the happiest man in Ekiti over the way the APC chased away Governor Fayose.

“I decided to return to APC, because I was a foundation member of Alliance for Democracy. I was the Publicity Secretary of the party at a time and I remained in the party until Action Congress was formed. So, I only returned home not that I defected,” he added.