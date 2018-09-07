APC Extends Deadline for Sale, Submission of Forms to September 11

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has extended the deadline for the sale and submission of presidential, governorship, National Assembly and House of Assembly forms to Tuesday, September 11.

The previous deadline was Monday, September 10, 2018.

In a statement issued Friday by the acting National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabene, the party urged all aspirants to submit their duly completed forms to the APC national secretariat and the party’s state secretariat in the case of House of Assembly on or before the close of work of the new deadline.