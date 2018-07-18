• Buhari nominates Banire as AMCON chair •Ambode congratulates Smith

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Senate yesterday confirmed the nomination of a former Inspector General of Police (IG), Mr. Musiliu Smith, as the Chairman of Police Service Commission, (PSC)

Five other nominees were also confirmed by the Senate as full time Commissioners and members of the PSC.

This was sequel to the consideration of the report of the Committee on Police Affairs presented by its Chairman, Senator Abu Ibrahim (Katsina South), for the nomination of Smith and six others as chairman and members of the PSC, in compliance with the provision of Sections 153(1) and 154(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

Senator Ibrahim, after reading his committee’s report, moved the motion for the adoption of the report and was seconded by Senator Gilbert Nnaji (Enugu

The confirmed members of the PSC include AIG Lawal Bawa(rtd), and Justice Clara Ogunbiyi (rtd), as full-time commissioners.

Others are Dr.Nkemka Jombo-Ofo; Rommy Mom and Braimah Austin as ordinary members.

Also yesterday, the Senate President Bukola Saraki read two letters from President Muhammadu Buhari seeking the confirmation of the immediate past National Legal Adviser of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Muiz Banire, as Chairman of the Governing Board of the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) and Dr. Bello Ingawa and 12 others as Chairman and Commissioners of Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC).

President Buhari in the letter nominating Banire, dated July 11, said he was nominating the former Lagos State transport commissioner in compliance with section 10(1) of the AMCON Act 2010

The other nominees for the FCSC, according to the letter, dated July 12, include: Moses Ngbale, Waziri Ngumo, Bello Babura, Ahmed Sama, Iyabo Odulate-Yusuf and Shehu Danyaya.

Others are Fatai Olapade, Ejoh Chukwuemeka, Joe Poroma, Ibrahim Mohammed, Aminu Sheidu and Simon Etim.

President Buhari said he was requesting for the confirmation of the chairman and the 12 commissioners for FCSC in compliance with the provision of Section 154(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, yesterday congratulated Smith on his confirmation as the chairman of the PSC.

Ambode, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Habib Aruna, described Smith’s confirmation by the Senate as a step in the right direction, adding that he would bring his wealth of experience to bear in reforming the Nigeria Police to be more effective, efficient and performance driven.

“Let me seize this medium to congratulate Alhaji Musiliu Smith on his recent appointment and confirmation by the Senate. This is a good step by President Buhari and I have no doubt in my mind that his appointment will provide the necessary leadership that will not only reposition the Police Force to provide top notch security for Nigerians but also sharpen its image,” Ambode said.

Smith, 74, is a retired IG of Police who retired from service in 2002, following a police strike.

He was appointed a month ago by President Muhammadu Buhari and will take over from Mike Okiro, who is also a former IG of Police.