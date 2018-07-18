Nigerian Breweries PLC, has extended the deadline for submission of entry for the 2018’ Maltina Teacher of the Year’ to July 20, 2018.

The Maltina Teacher of the Year’, is an initiative of Nigerian Breweries Plc-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, designed to , showcase and reward outstanding teachers in the country.

The organisation ‘s Corporate Affairs Adviser, Mr. Kufre Ekanem said the extension was due to the pressure from teachers across the country who wanted more time to complete the process., adding that the entry for this year’s edition has been on since May 25.

Ekanem advised interested teachers to avail themselves of the new opportunity by downloading application forms from the Maltina website; www.maltina-nigeria.com, noting that the applications forms, should be completed and uploaded to the website or sent by email to maltinateacheroftheyear@heineken.com or by post to PMB 12632, Marina, Lagos.

The 2018 Maltina Teacher of the Year will receive N1 million, a trophy and another N1 million every year for the next five years, as well as a block of classrooms built at the school where he or she teaches.

The first runner-up will get N1 million and a trophy, while the second runner-up will be rewarded with N750,000 and a trophy. In addition, each state champion, including the winner and the first and the second runners-up will get N500,000.

Since inception in 2015, the Maltina Teacher of the Year initiative has produced three grand winners: Rose Nkemdilim Obi from Anambra the same year, Imoh Essen from Akwa Ibom in 2016 and Felix Ariguzo from Delta State in 2017.