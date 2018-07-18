Five months after 41,735 secondary school students sat for the qualifying examination of the 2018 Cowbellpedia Mathematics TV Quiz Show, the second stage of the competition is about to commence.

A total of 108 students who scaled the first hurdle will engage in the game of speed and accuracy for the ultimate prize in the competition sponsored by Cowbell, the flagship brand from Promasidor Nigeria Limited.

The second stage, which is in a quiz format, will take the candidates through the preliminary, semi-final and final rounds. The show will be broadcast in 13 weekly episodes on major television stations across the country, including DSTv.

The 108 qualifiers are in two categories, 54 each for the junior and senior categories from among whom the champions will eventually emerge.

A breakdown of the qualifying examination results showed that there were three perfect scores in the junior category from two schools. These are Favour Okarike and Benny Sampson, both of Graceland International School, Port Harcourt, Rivers State; and Chiedozie Okezie Uzochukwu of Nigerian Tulip International College, Abuja.

The Managing Director of Promasidor Nigeria Limited, Mr. Anders Einarsson explained that the company has demonstrated its commitment to the project by doubling the prize money for the best students and their teachers this year as part of the 20th anniversary of Cowbell and mathematics in Nigeria.

The ultimate winner in each of the categories will be rewarded with N2 million plus an all-expense paid educational excursion abroad, while the first and second runners-up will receive N1.5 million and N1 million respectively.

In each category, the teacher of the top prize winner will get N500,000, while those of the first and second runners-up will receive N400,000 and N300,000 respectively.

Cowbellpedia Secondary School Mathematics TV Quiz show is endorsed by the National Examinations Council (NECO), which conducts the Basic Education Certificate Examination and Senior Secondary Certificate Examination.