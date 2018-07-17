Sunday Okobi

The 40th annual national convention of a non-governmental organisation, Neo-Black Movement of Africa (NBM), which is scheduled to commence from July 19 to July 22, 2018, in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, will be hinged majorly on environmental issues in Nigeria, the group has stated.

The group will also hold its 14th annual lecture at the convention with the theme: ‘The Role and Impact of Security in Nation Building’.

As part of the celebration, the pan African organisation will be campaigning on the environmental friendly way of using plastics in the state.

The National President of the organisation, Felix Kupa, in statement made available to THISDAY, said the lecture is largely driven by an urge to avoid unnecessary wastage and to protect the physical surface of the communities, which will require large scale and sustained collective effort, decrying that “environmental issues seem not to be a priority for many people compared to more immediate concerns in their day-to-day lives.

He added that in the environmentally friendly community, there should be more than just a recycling programme in place, consequently, the movement is contributing its quota towards a clean environment.

Kupa stressed that also as part of its contribution towards healthcare system in Nigeria, NBM will also be presenting an Oxygen Concentrator to the state hospital in ijebu-Ode during the convention.

Other activities, he noted would include a free medical outreach, courtesy calls to notable personalities, including the Governor of the state Ibikunle Amosun, and top traditional rulers.

“There will also be a novelty football match, Golf tournaments, Chess competition among others.

“NBM had also embarked on an enlightenment campaign to educate Nigerians on how to take preventive measures against the deadly ailment scourge of meningitis and Lassa fever,” Kepa added.