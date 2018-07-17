Heimir Hallgrimsson has left his role as head coach of the Iceland national team after spending seven years in the position.

Hallgrimsson led Iceland, alongside Swedish coach Lars Lagerback, to their first UEFA EURO in 2016, where they finished as quarter-finalists, before solely guiding the team as head coach to the nation’s first ever FIFA World Cup finals.

Iceland exited Russia 2018 after the group stage, but their debut at the world finals included a 1-1 opening draw with Argentina before suffering defeats by Nigeria and eventual finalists Croatia.

The Football Association of Iceland yesterday posted the following announcement to announce his exit: “The FA of Iceland can now confirm that Heimir Hallgrímsson will not continue as head coach of the Icelandic men´s national team. Hallgrímsson steps down as Iceland coach at his own request after 7 years in the job, having joined in 2011.”

After taking over from former Nigeria coach, Lars Lagerback, Hallgrimsson turned Iceland’s capital Reykjavik’s modest Laugardalsvollur stadium into one of Europe’s most foreboding venues, with Iceland undefeated in their last 11 competitive matches there before Russia 2018.

Iceland defeated the likes of Czech Republic, the Netherlands and Turkey (twice) amongst others with Hallgrimsson in charge.

He was for five years an assistant to Lagerback. Hallgrimsson indeed, vied for the manager’s job in 2011 before being appointed No2 to the Swede.