FCTA Extends Period for Payment of Arrears of Ground Rents

ByÂ Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The FCT Administration has approved the extension of the period for payment of arrears of ground rents and sundry bills to August 9 for the benefit of property owners in the Federal Capital Territory that have not cleared them.

The FCT Director of the Abuja Geographic Information Systems (AGIS), Dr. Isa Ibrahim Jalo, who dropped this hint while inspecting some facilities of the AGIS Customer Service, remarked that it was sequel to the expiration of the dateline given earlier.

He appealed to all plot allottees, property owners, as well as beneficiaries of the sale of federal government houses in Abuja to take advantage of the window provided by the Administration.

He reiterated that the settlement of these outstanding ground rents and sundry bills by the new date would save the affected persons the embarrassment that may come out of their inaction.

He emphasised that all concerned allottees and beneficiaries who failed to clear their bills within the newly announced window would have themselves to blame.

Â â€œFailure to clear these outstanding ground rents and sundry bills will attract necessary penalties for default, which may include the revocation of such titles as stipulated in the extant laws.â€

He also advised that every property owner should be responsive, as government needed these payments to provide infrastructure, social amenities and other services to the citizenry.