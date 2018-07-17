By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Ministry of Health has stressed the need for active partnership with private organisations to strengthen primary healthcare services in the state.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Zuwaira Hassan Ibrahim, dropped this hint Tuesday when she received the management team of a non-governmental organisation (NGO) based in the state, Women, Children, Youth, Health and Education Initiative on a advocacy visit to the ministry.

Dr. Ibrahim described the quick intervention programmes initiated by the organisation as critical, considering the five health point agenda of the state governor.

The commissioner said the visit came at a better time, in view of the state government’s commitment towards improving the healthcare status of the people of the state to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The commissioner commended her predecessor, Dr. Halima Mukaddas, for her positive contributions while in office, and promised to consolidate on them.

The Executive Director of the NGO, Dr. Halima Mukaddas, had earlier said the visit was to seek for partnership with the ministry to find lasting solutions to the shortage of manpower in the health sector.

The executive director of the organisation said the NGO has already carried out some interventions in the health and education sectors apart from youth and women empowerment.

Mukaddas appealed to the ministry to give opportunity to the organisation to participate in its intervention programmes.